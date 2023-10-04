Waaree unveils 715 W dual-glass heterojunction solar modules

From pv magazine India
Waaree released its Plexus series of dual-glass solar modules this week at REI 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. They are based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) technology.
The modules are available in power ratings ranging from 685 W to 715 W, with efficiencies up to 22.88%. The rear side of the panels are bifacial, which enhances power generation by up to 30%, with a bifaciality factor of 85±5%, according to the company.
The modules are based on M12 n-type bifacial HJT solar cells. The number of solar cells per module is 132. They feature 2 mm low iron tempered anti-reflective glass. They measure 2,400 mm × 1,302 mm × 35 mm and weigh 39 kg.
Waaree told pv magazine that it is making HJT solar modules with cells from Japan’s Kaneka, Germany’s Meyer Burger, and Russia’s Hevel Solar.
