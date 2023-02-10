Wafer, cell prices continue to rise

CNMIA says Chinese manufacturers are now selling 182 mm/150μm, M10 monocrystalline wafers for CNY 6.0 ($0.88) to CNY 6.22 each, up 26.4% from the preceding week.
The association said that 210 mm/150 μm, G12 monocrystalline wafers are selling for CNY 8.0 to CNY 8.2 each, for a week-on-week increase of 34.4%.
It attributed the price increases to higher polysilicon prices and unspecified shortages in the supply chain. Polysilicon prices have risen since the start of the year, after a relatively long period of decline toward the end of 2022, according to additional data released by CNMIA last week.
Source: pv magazine