Wafer, cell prices continue to rise

CNMIA says Chinese manufacturers are now selling 182 mm/150μm, M10 monocrystalline wafers for CNY 6.0 ($0.88) to CNY 6.22 each, up 26.4% from the preceding week.

The association said that 210 mm/150 μm, G12 monocrystalline wafers are selling for CNY 8.0 to CNY 8.2 each, for a week-on-week increase of 34.4%.

It attributed the price increases to higher polysilicon prices and unspecified shortages in the supply chain. Polysilicon prices have risen since the start of the year, after a relatively long period of decline toward the end of 2022, according to additional data released by CNMIA last week.