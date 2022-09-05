Wall-mountable lithium battery inverter from India

India’s Mecwin has unveiled compact, wall-mountable lithium battery inverters with 1,100 VA and 2,100 VA ratings. The 1,100 VA devices measure 455 mm x 530 mm x 235 mm and weigh 23 kg. The built-in batteries can be charged with grid power and solar electricity.

From pv magazine India

Mecwin has unveiled its new Li Power Lite series of wall-mountable lithium battery inverters. The all-in-one systems come in 1,100 VA and 2,100 VA ratings, with operating voltages of 12.8 V and 25.6 V, respectively.

The system’s built-in lithium (LFP) batteries can be charged with solar as well as grid electricity.

“Since this is a hybrid version, it will auto-select solar power source first for battery charging and support load during the daytime, which reduces the power consumption for battery charging and saves the electricity cost for our users,” said the company. “This inverter also has an inbuilt battery management system that helps to keep every cell in healthy condition and enhances the life of LFP batteries.”

Lakshmi Narayana Pacha, the CMO of Mecwin India, noted that tubular [lead-acid] batteries are widely used in India for inverter applications.

“These batteries are unsafedue to acid spillage and require frequent maintenance and large space,” said Pacha. “[In comparison], our Mecwin Li Power Lite series is wall-mountable, zero maintenance, and highly safe with inbuilt BMS.”

The system supports AC loads like computers, lights, fans, TVs, routers, and printers. It is recommended for individual homes, farmhouses, retail shops, restaurants, and internet cafes.

The 1,100 VA model supports an 880 W load and provides two hours of power backup at full load and four-hour backup at 50% load. The 2,100 VA model supports a 1,680 W load and can give power backup for two hours at full load and four hours at 50% load.

Three 330 Wp panels can be connected to the 1,100 VA system, whereas the 2,100 VA system can take a maximum of six panels of 330 W each. The 1,100 VA system uses a 12.8V, 86 Ah LiFePo4 battery with a storage capacity of 1.1 kWh. The 2,100 VA system uses a 25.6V, 86Ah LiFePo4 battery with a storage capacity of 2.2 kWh. The 1,100 VA system measures 455 mm x 530 mm x 235 mm and weighs 23 kg.