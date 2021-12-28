 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Walmart Hit on Chinese Social Media Over Xinjiang Products

By Peter Moore on December 28, 2021

Retail titan Walmart ( WMT ) – Get Walmart Inc. Report has drawn angry reactions on Chinese social media amid accusations it has stopped carrying products from Xinjiang in its China-based stores. Last week, President Joe Biden signed a law that forbids imports to the U.S. from Xinjiang, except when companies can prove the products weren’t produced by forced labor. China has violently suppressed religious minorities in the region. Chinese social media users blasted the Bentonville, Ark., company on Friday, saying they couldn’t find products that usually come from Xinjiang on Walmart and Sam’s Club online outlets in China, The…

Source: ChinaTechNews.com

Published in Beijing, Biden, China, China Tech Buzz, Chinese, e-commerce, economy, Environment, import, Internet, IT, labor, law, Media, online, power, president, pricing, Religion, report, retail, revenue, Rising, sales, social media, Walmart and Xinjiang

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from BeijingMore posts in Beijing »
More from ChinaMore posts in China »
More from China Tech BuzzMore posts in China Tech Buzz »
More from e-commerceMore posts in e-commerce »
More from economyMore posts in economy »
More from EnvironmentMore posts in Environment »
More from InternetMore posts in Internet »
More from ITMore posts in IT »
More from MediaMore posts in Media »
More from presidentMore posts in president »
More from ReligionMore posts in Religion »
More from retailMore posts in retail »
More from revenueMore posts in revenue »
More from salesMore posts in sales »
More from social mediaMore posts in social media »
More from WalmartMore posts in Walmart »