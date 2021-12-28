Walmart Hit on Chinese Social Media Over Xinjiang Products

Retail titan Walmart ( WMT ) – Get Walmart Inc. Report has drawn angry reactions on Chinese social media amid accusations it has stopped carrying products from Xinjiang in its China-based stores. Last week, President Joe Biden signed a law that forbids imports to the U.S. from Xinjiang, except when companies can prove the products weren’t produced by forced labor. China has violently suppressed religious minorities in the region. Chinese social media users blasted the Bentonville, Ark., company on Friday, saying they couldn’t find products that usually come from Xinjiang on Walmart and Sam’s Club online outlets in China, The…