Want a free ticket to Disrupt 2022? Apply to volunteer today!

The future comes at you fast: TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 is now just a few weeks away. If you’re involved in the tech world — or want to break into it — you’ll want to be in San Francisco from October 18–20. And if your funds are tight, there’s now a golden opportunity to experience Disrupt up close and personal: sign up to volunteer for work exchange.

Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass that gives you access to all three days of the show (a $1,995 value). Let us repeat: an inside view into the tech industry’s biggest event, for absolutely free.

You’ll work hard, but you’ll also have plenty of time to experience everything Disrupt offers: world-class speakers on the Disrupt and the TechCrunch+ stages, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 companies — and the always-epic Startup Battlefield pitch competition. There’s no other place where you can soak up inspiration and strategic know-how on such a vast scale… and especially not for free.

Volunteers handle a variety of tasks to help make this startup conference an unforgettable experience for everyone. At any given time, you might help with registration, wrangle speakers, direct attendees, stuff goodie bags, place signage, scan tickets or help with premarketing activities. The number of people you’ll meet alone will be well worth the work. And the atmosphere certainly can’t be beat, either.

Here’s what you need to know before you sign up to volunteer. Read the volunteer FAQ for more information, and if you meet the following criteria, we want to hear from you:

Be available October 17–20.

Attend a mandatory orientation on Monday, October 17 at Moscone Center.

Work a minimum of 10 hours during the entire conference, starting from October 17 (the day before the conference starts) to October 20. You’ll find volunteer shift availability in the application. If we select you for some pre-event opportunities, they will count toward your hours.

You might be scheduled for an 8- to 9-hour shift or you might be scheduled with two separate shifts of 4 to 5 hours each. Shifts can start as early as 6:30 a.m. PDT or end as late as 8:30 p.m. PDT.

You must provide your own housing and transportation.

Due to the high volume of applications, we will notify only the selected applicants.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Lend us a helping hand, and we’ll hand you a free ticket into the Super Bowl of Silicon Valley. Save money, gain valuable experience and still have plenty of time to take in all the startup goodness Disrupt offers. Apply to volunteer before October 3 to get your free pass, and we’ll see you in San Francisco!