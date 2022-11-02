Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO announce plans for ‘Game of Thrones’ NFTs

“Game of Thrones” NFTs are coming this winter. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and HBO have teamed up with NFT platform Nifty’s to launch digital-collectible non-fungible tokens based on the hit series. An official launch date is not yet confirmed, but fans can expect “Game of Thrones” NFTs in late 2022.

The NFT experience, “Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm,” will allow fans to build a realm by collecting customizable avatars inspired by characters from the series as well as assorted packs with various collectibles like “equipable” items to “strengthen” their avatars such as weapons, companions and gear, Nifty’s wrote in its blog. “Throughout the program, varying themed packs will also be available,” WBD noted in its announcement.

Other NFTs will include special moments from the series, “Game of Thrones” characters and locations. The experience will also have “thematic activities [and] on-site engagement” for fans to enjoy, WBD said.

The company didn’t reveal pricing details.

“Our goal, as always, with the fans, is to create new ways for them to interact with the stories and characters they love,” Josh Hackbarth, Head of NFT Commercial Development for Warner Bros Discovery, said in a statement. “We’re excited to expand the ‘Game of Thrones’ fandom and franchise with this unique digital collectible program that’ll engage fans on a deeper level, allowing them to immerse into the world of Westeros, and enhance the overall fan experience.”

WBD is likely looking to generate additional revenue with the launch of “Game of Thrones” NFTs, arguably one of HBO’s most popular franchises. The company is in need of money after experiencing a net loss of $3.4 million last quarter. Plus, WBD has a debt load of about $53 billion. The company will report its Q3 results tomorrow, November 3.

“Every so often, a film or television series comes along that pushes the boundaries of its genre so far it forever changes the creative landscape, becoming a part of our collective cultural identity. ‘Game of Thrones’ is that series for this generation,” added Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s. “Nifty’s is thrilled to be working alongside Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to keep pushing the bounds of creativity and imagination through a new kind of digital collectible that will allow fans of the franchise to connect in ways they never have before.”

Also, 3D-content company Daz 3D will collaborate with the companies on the design, development and production of the NFT experience.

This isn’t the first time the media company has collaborated with Nifty’s as it launched “Looney Tunes” NFTs in June. Separately, WBD also partnered with Funko on various NFT drops. And last month, Warner Bros. partnered with blockchain company Eluvio to release “The Lord of the Rings” web3 movie experience, with NFT versions of the film.