Warner Bros. gives DC fans an official ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer

Warner Bros. is giving DC fans a “Blue Beetle” movie, set to hit theaters on August 18. The trailer was released today, providing a glimpse into the world of the bug-legged superhero.

“Blue Beetle” stars “Cobra Kai” actor Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes, a recent college graduate who gets his Iron Man-style powers from an ancient relic of alien technology created by an alien race called the Reach.

The sentient device calls itself Khaji Da and looks like a blue, metal scarab– a giant dung beetle from the eastern Mediterranean area. The Scarab chooses Reyes to be its host and permanently attaches itself to him, giving him a powerful suit of armor.

Fans have long awaited a glimpse of the upcoming film after the concept of the alien battle suit was revealed at DC FanDome in 2021. In May 2022, pictures and videos of Maridueña wearing the costume surfaced on the internet.

While the movie was initially going to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, the company announced in December 2021 that it was skipping the streaming service and going straight to theaters. “Blue Beetle” is DC’s first-ever Latino superhero getting his own film, so giving it time to shine on the big screen is a significant move.