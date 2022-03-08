Watch Apple unveil new devices live right here

Apple is set to announce new hardware today. The company is holding a (virtual) event at 10 AM PT (1 PM in New York, 6 PM in London, 7 PM in Paris). And you’ll be able to watch the event right here as the company is streaming it live.

[embedded content]

Rumor has it that the company is set to announce a refreshed iPhone SE. While the smartphone could keep its iconic iPhone 6/7/8/SE design, it could feature an updated system on a chip and a new 5G modem.

Apple could also unveil an updated iPad Air. Once again, it seems likely that the company is going to refresh the internal components. The new iPad Air could be as speedy as the latest iPad mini that was released six months ago.

But it’s going to be more interesting to see what Apple has in mind for the Mac lineup. As Apple is in the process of refreshing its entire Mac lineup to replace Intel CPUs with Apple chips, there are still some big Mac updates coming this year, such as a new Mac Pro or a new iMac Pro with Apple internals. The company could also update its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini or the MacBook Air.

You can watch the livestream directly on this page, as Apple is streaming its conference on YouTube.

If you have an Apple TV, you can open the TV app and look for the ‘Apple Special Event’ section. It lets you stream today’s event and rewatch old ones.

And if you don’t have an Apple TV and don’t want to use YouTube, the company also lets you livestream the event from the Apple Events section on its website. This video feed now works in all major browsers — Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

We’ll be covering the event and you can follow our liveblog for live commentary.