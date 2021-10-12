Watch Blue Origin launch 4-person crew, including William Shatner, to space live

﻿

Barely three months after Blue Origin successfully sent its first crewed rocket to orbit, it’s poised for another launch on Wednesday, October 13. This time, instead of Blue’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos headlining the flight, the company will be sending 90-year old William Shatner, who is set to become the oldest person to go to space.

The NS-18 mission is set to take-off from Launch Site One, the company’s sprawling launch facility near Van Horn, in the western part of Texas. The crew will be flying in the company’s New Shepard rocket. The launch was originally scheduled to fly on October 12, but Blue Orign’s Mission Operations decided on Sunday to push it back by one day due to forecasted high winds.