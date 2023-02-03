Watch Cambly CEO and Benchmark partner explain startup fundraising tactics

TechCrunch Live is back, and we’re thrilled to have hosted this conversation with Sameer Shariff, CEO and co-founder of Cambly, and Sarah Tavel, partner at Benchmark. During this hour-long event, you’ll hear how Cambly used a failed Series A fundraise to force the company into a cash-positive position. And once the company didn’t need outside capital, outside capital was suddenly available, and the company raised an A round and B round.

As you’ll hear in the video embedded here, Cambly’s CEO now looks at fundraising in a different light. Instead of raising capital when the company needs money, Sameer now likes to fundraise when the company is in its best position.

