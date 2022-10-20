Watch Draymond Green discuss investing, media and mental health

[embedded content]

The final day of Disrupt kicked off in style with a conversation featuring four-time NBA All Star Draymond Green. It was a spirited chat, covering the power forward’s push into media, including his podcast “The Draymond Green Show” and deals with channels like TNT. Green also spoke at length about investing, managing mental health as a professional athlete and discussed how he and the team are working through the recent highly publicized altercation with fellow Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole.