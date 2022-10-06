Watch Google unveil the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 here

Hardware season is in full force, and now is Google’s time to shine. The company got in the habit of showing its hand months in advance, and we’ve already gotten a reasonably good look at the two headliners. First up is the latest addition to the Pixel smartwatch line. Look for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to continue the advancements made by last year’s Pixel 6.

But the real story is almost certainly the Pixel Watch, Google’s long-awaited entry into the smartwatch space. The company’s certainly got a solid foundation for the first gen device, including years of Wear OS updates and, of course, it’s big Fossil IP and Fitbit acquisitions. But the device will truly need to make a space after years of tenuous wearable involvement.

[embedded content]

We already got some Nest news this week, as the company announced a new Doorbell, WiFi router and updates to the Home app. Given the big Matter news that arrived alongside it, however, it seems like a fairly safe bet we’ll be catching more smart home stuff today, as well, along with a better look at next year’s Pixel Tablet. Some additional software news seems likely, as well, because Google.

Things in Brooklyn kick off at 10AM ET/7AM PT. I’ll be there live, and the rest of the team will be helping out remotely. You can join in live as well, by tapping this here link.