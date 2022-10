[embedded content]

Kevin Hart appeared on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 this year, talking to TC’s Natasha Mascarenhas about how he got into investing to begin with, and the misconceptions he had to overcome to do so. Also, he talks about HartBeat Ventures, which got its first check for its first fund from J.P. Morgan. Check out the entire panel above for a lot more, including a special ‘thank you’ for our lovely little website here.