Watch Reg vultures wrap their heads around Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Register Kettle The collapse and re-spawning, to a degree, of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and UK sent shockwaves through the tech industry, with startups and established players relying on the institution fearing the worst.

What to make of it all? Well, seeing as we’ve been toying with the idea of some kind of podcast, we grabbed some mics, cameras, and bandwidth, and decided to give it a go. We’ve kept it short and sweet, off the cuff, just for you.

In this age of AI article bots and whatnot, this also seems to be the right time to show there are humans behind this publication – and also you might like to know how we think. So, here we go, our pilot episode:

Top left is Thomas Claburn; top right is Brandon Vigliarolo; bottom left is Chris Williams; and bottom right is our host Iain Thomson.

To catch you up, here are some articles we mentioned:

Given the social media fervor over SVB’s fate, with piles and piles of tweets and other posts fueling concern and the run on the bank, are we going to see a major sea change in the way the internet mobilizes investors and business owners? Maybe, but maybe not: the existing system has a lot of momentum, and in a way the US and UK governments were quick to clean up the mess.

Tune in above, let us know if you agree or disagree, and follow us as we find our podcasting groove with a range of writers and editors, and possibly even some guests. And yes, we’re still doing the written word on this site. ®

PS: Why Kettle? It’s the collective noun for vultures in flight, which seems appropriate. Also, it’s a bit like kettling some IT journos together. And it also makes us think of brewing tea.