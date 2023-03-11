Watch Relativity attempt to launch Terran 1…again

https://www.youtube.com/live/9Tv6pbDCmLk?feature=share

Relativity Space is gearing up for its second launch attempt of the Terran 1 rocket, wasting no time after scrubbing the first attempt earlier this week. The company returns to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral with the goal of making history: sending the worlds first majority-3D printed rocket to orbit.

The first launch attempt ended in a scrub due to propellant thermal conditions in Terran 1’s second stage. No company has ever made it to orbit on the first try, though, so a scrub was not entirely a surprise

The window for today’s launch is from 1-4 PM EST. Relativity noted that it was monitoring wind conditions at the launch pad, but propellant loading on the rocket is already underway.