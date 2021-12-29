We Asked a NASA Scientist: What’s It Like Landing on Mars? [Video]

What’s it like landing on MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars’ surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname “The Red Planet.” Mars’ name comes from the Roman god of war.”>Mars? Tough! But every time we land, we learn more. When NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.””>NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover descended toward the Red Planet, it was decked out with temperature and pressure sensors that collected critical data about entry and landing conditions. NASA engineer Alex Scammell tells us more.

[embedded content]

It’s an intense, challenging, and exciting series of events. NASA’s most recent Mars rover, Perseverance, slowed from nearly 13,000 miles an hour to a soft landing on the surface in about seven minutes. It involved a parachute, thrusters, and even a sky crane.

But the majority of that deceleration was caused by the Martian atmosphere creating drag on the rover’s heat shield and that heat shield went through a lot to keep the spacecraft safe.

Understanding what the heat shield experienced during entry can help us design more efficient heat shields for future missions. That’s why we installed MEDLI2, a set of temperature and pressure sensors spread across the inside of the heat shield that measured the extreme conditions experienced during Perseverance’s descent to Mars.

With the data collected from MEDLI2, we’ll be able to improve sizing predictions for future heat shields and save spacecraft mass for scientific instruments, supplies and even humans.

So, what’s it like landing on mars? It’s hot and very challenging and that’s why we’re working hard to make the process better for future missions.