We Asked a NASA Scientist: Will an Asteroid Ever Hit Earth? [Video]

Will an asteroid ever hit Earth? There are no known impact threats, but tiny meteors burn up in Earth's atmosphere all the time! NASA asteroid expert Dr. Kelly Fast tells us more.

Will an Asteroid Ever Hit Earth?

We Asked a NASA Scientist.

Video Transcript:

Yes, asteroids have hit Earth over the course of its history and it will happen again.

Dust, meteoroids, even small asteroids hit Earth all the time and they create those meteors or shooting stars that you see as they disintegrate in the atmosphere.

But impacts of asteroids that affect the surface are much rarer. They happen on time scales of hundreds to thousands to millions of years.

Since the larger they are, the fewer there are but also less difficult to find.

Finding them early is important for advanced warning and to mitigate against potential future impact threats.