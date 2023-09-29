‘We want the heat pump industry to stay in Europe,’ says EU Energy Commissioner

At this week’s EHPA Heat Pump Forum in Brussels, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the commission’s commitment to promoting heating decarbonization. She discussed the commission’s efforts to advancing the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, which is currently undergoing consultation. Simson noted that this initiative, along with a series of measures implemented since the start of the Ukraine war, aims to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

“Policy developments will be critical to heat pump implementation and more accessible financing will be crucial,” she said. “We want the heat pump industry to stay in Europe.”