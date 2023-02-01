 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Webb Space Telescope Glitch Likely Caused by Galactic Cosmic Ray – NIRISS Returns to Full Operations

By Crystal Jones on February 1, 2023

In addition to looking at distant stars, galaxies and exoplanets, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope will investigate our Solar System. Credit: Northrup Grumman

On January 15, NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is &quot;To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.&quot; Its core values are &quot;safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion.&quot; NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s James Webb Space TelescopeThe James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. It covers longer wavelengths of light, with greatly improved sensitivity, allowing it to see inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today as well as looking further back in time to observe the first galaxies that formed in the early universe.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) experienced a communications delay within the science instrument, causing its flight software to time out. Following a full investigation by NASA and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) teams, the cause was determined to likely be a galactic cosmic ray, a form of high-energy radiation from outside our solar system that can sometimes disrupt electrical systems. Encountering cosmic rays is a normal and expected part of operating any spacecraft. This cosmic ray event affected logic in the solid-state circuitry of NIRISS electronics known as the Field Programmable Gate Array. Webb engineers determined that rebooting the instrument would bring it back to full functionality.

After completing the reboot, NIRISS telemetry data demonstrated normal timing, and to fully confirm, the team scheduled a test observation. On January 28, the Webb team sent commands to the instrument to perform the observation, and the results confirmed on January 30 NIRISS is back to full scientific operations.

James Webb Space Telescope NIRISS Infographic Crop

(Click image for view of full infographic.) The Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) is one of Webb’s four scientific instruments. NIRISS provides near-infrared imaging and spectroscopic capabilities. As the only instrument capable of aperture mask interferometry, NIRISS has the unique ability to capture images of bright objects at a resolution greater than the other imagers. NIRISS is a contribution of the Canadian Space Agency. Honeywell International designed and built the instrument in collaboration with a team at the Université de Montréal. Additional technical support was provided by the National Research Council of Canada’s Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Centre. Credit: NASA, ESA, Andi James (STScI)

“NASA and CSA partnered to approach the problem as technically possible, using a detailed consideration of all areas of operation of the instrument. They analyzed all possible methods to safely recover the electronics. When performing the operation, reviews were held at each intermediate step. We are now happy to report that Webb’s NIRISS instrument is back online, and is performing optimally,” said Julie Van Campen, Webb Integrated Science Instrument Module (ISIM) systems engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Crystal Jones
