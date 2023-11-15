Webb Telescope Unveils the Hidden Wonders of the Crab Nebula

The James Webb Space Telescope captures new details of the Crab Nebula, 6,500 light-years away, in this recently released image. While these remains of an exploded star have been well-studied by multiple observatories, including the Hubble Space TelescopeThe Hubble Space Telescope (often referred to as Hubble or HST) is one of NASA's Great Observatories and was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. It is one of the largest and most versatile space telescopes in use and features a 2.4-meter mirror and four main instruments that observe in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It was named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Hubble Space Telescope, Webb’s infrared sensitivity and resolution offer new clues into the makeup and origins of this scene.

Thanks to Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), scientists were able to determine the composition of the material ejected from the explosion. The supernova remnant is comprised of several different components, including doubly ionized sulfur (represented in red-orange), ionized iron (blue), dust (yellow-white and green), and synchrotron emission (white). In this image, colors were assigned to different filters from Webb’s NIRCam and MIRI: blue (F162M), light blue (F480M), cyan (F560W), green (F1130W), orange (F1800W), and red (F2100W).

Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula, also known as Messier 1 (M1) and NGC 1952, is a supernova remnant located in the constellation Taurus. This nebula is the aftermath of a supernova explosion, first observed on Earth in 1054 AD. The explosion was so bright that it was visible in the daytime sky for weeks.

At the heart of the Crab Nebula lies a pulsarFirst observed at radio frequencies, a pulsar is a rotating neutron star that emits regular pulses of radiation. Astronomers developed three categories for pulsars: accretion-powered pulsars, rotation-powered pulsars, and nuclear-powered pulsars; and have since observed them at X-ray, optical, and gamma-ray energies.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>pulsar, a highly magnetized, rotating neutron starA neutron star is the collapsed core of a large (between 10 and 29 solar masses) star. Neutron stars are the smallest and densest stars known to exist. Though neutron stars typically have a radius on the order of just 10 – 20 kilometers (6 – 12 miles), they can have masses of about 1.3 – 2.5 that of the Sun.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>neutron star, which emits pulses of radiation ranging from gamma rays to radio waves. This pulsar is about 28 to 30 kilometers in diameter and spins approximately 30 times per second.

The Crab Nebula is approximately 6,500 light-years away from Earth and spans about 10 light-years across. Its intricate structure is a complex mesh of gas filaments and dust, illuminated and energized by the pulsar’s intense electromagnetic radiation. This makes it a popular subject for study in astronomy, across various wavelengths of light.

The Crab Nebula’s significance in astronomy is multifaceted. It serves as an important source for studying the remnants of supernovae, the properties of neutron stars, and the dynamics of pulsar wind nebulae. Due to its relatively close proximity and distinct features, it remains one of the most studied objects in the night sky.

James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. It covers longer wavelengths of light, with greatly improved sensitivity, allowing it to see inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today as well as looking further back in time to observe the first galaxies that formed in the early universe. ” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), developed primarily by NASA Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals. ” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA with significant contributions from the European Space Agency

The European Space Agency (ESA) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. ESA was established in 1975 and has 22 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris, France. ESA is responsible for the development and coordination of Europe's space activities, including the design, construction, and launch of spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation. Some of ESA's flagship missions have included the Rosetta mission to study a comet, the Gaia mission to create a 3D map of the Milky Way, and the ExoMars mission to search for evidence of past or present life on Mars.

” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is the most advanced and powerful space telescope ever built. Launched on December 25, 2021, it serves as the scientific successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

Equipped with a large 6.5-meter primary mirror, JWST specializes in observing the universe in the infrared spectrum. This capability allows it to peer through cosmic dust and gas to observe phenomena that are otherwise invisible to telescopes operating in visible light, like the Hubble. Its primary missions include studying the formation of stars and galaxies, examining the atmospheres of exoplanets, and exploring the origins of the universe.

JWST’s four main instruments are the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), the Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), and the Fine Guidance Sensor/Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (FGS/NIRISS). These instruments enable a wide range of scientific investigations, from detailed observations of our Solar System to the detection of the first galaxies formed after the Big BangThe Big Bang is the leading cosmological model explaining how the universe as we know it began approximately 13.8 billion years ago.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Big Bang.

Positioned at the second Lagrange point (L2), about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, JWST benefits from a stable environment and minimal interference from Earth and Moon’s light and heat. This location is ideal for its long-term mission, expected to last for 10 years or more.

JWST represents a monumental leap forward in our ability to observe the cosmos, promising to reshape our understanding of the universe and our place within it.