We’re live at Apple’s iPhone 14 event

That brisk autumn feeling is in the air. If fall leaves were a thing here in the South Bay, you’d better believe they’d be changing. And with the turning of the seasons comes the ever-important fall tradition of a new iPhone.

Apple sent out invites for its “Far Out” event late last month. A subsequent animation fines the galactic Apple spinning around to reveal a giant heart. It’s being held, fittingly, at the Steve Jobs Theater inside the company’s giant Cupertino spaceship. It’s the second in-person event Apple has held since the pandemic started, and the first one that’s fully indoors – a changes from the extremely sunny WWDC keynote held in the Cupertino courtyard.

As ever, your trusty Apple livebloggers, Matthew and Brian (hi), are here at the show, breaking the breaking news as it breakingly breaks. You can watch the event live over here, and we’ve got a whole long “what to expect” post over here. If you don’t have the time (who does, these days?), here’s a quick bullet refresher:

The iPhone 14, in for different configurations

A slightly redesigned Apple Watch Series 8 with more health data

New M2 Macs

Release dates for iOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 (iPadOS 16.1 will have to wait a bit)

There are a slew of other rumors of varying likelihood, including new iPads, a HomePod with a display, AirPods Pro 2 and that long, long awaited AR/VR headset.

The event kicks off at 10AM PT/1PM ET. Bookmark this page and follow along below.