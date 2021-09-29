We’ve seen how remote learning works. Now, let’s get ready for hybrid learning

Webcast It’s fair to say that many more people have experience of the benefits and challenges of online education today than did two years ago.

But while pivoting entire schools and educational systems to remote learning in the midst of a crisis is one thing, preparing for true, ongoing hybrid learning is quite another.

It’s not just a question of ensuring the technology and access is in place for those students who need it – and doing so equitably. It’s also about ensuring that remote learners don’t get a compromised experience in comparison with their class-bound peers.

It’s also about striking a balance between giving teachers the tools they need to manage students and content, without forcing them to be IT admins. And it’s about doing all of this while maintaining the security and safety of both remote and in-class children.

