What does it Mean to be Net-Zero in the Financial Sector?

Investors, lenders and climate policy experts discuss how the financial sector can achieve net-zero lending and investment portfolios.

Speakers: Brian O’Hanlon | Executive Director, Center for Climate-Aligned Finance | RMI Danielle Sugarman | Director, Investment Stewardship | BlackRock Deborah Ng | Head of Responsible Investing and Director, Total Fund Management | Ontario Teachers’​ Pension Plan Jacqueline Smith | Vice President, Sustainability | JPMorgan Chase

This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero, July 27-28, 2021. Learn more about the event here: https://events.greenbiz.com/events/verge-net-zero/online/2021