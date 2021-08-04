What Emerging Climate Tech Sectors Are Ready for Growth?

After 30 years of R&D and commercial proof, hundreds of billions in institutional dollars are pouring into now-conventional tech like wind, solar and batteries.

But there’s a whole class of technologies that are ready to scale. And investors who are increasingly ready to back them.

As we heard in our previous show, there was a record $17 billion in venture capital going into climate tech in 2020.

With all this money dropping into the space, where can it have the highest impact? What are the areas where we have commercial viability, but still need significant breakthroughs?

Our guest co-host this week is Nneka Uzoh Kibuule, a senior vice president at Aligned Climate Capital. She joins Stephen and Katherine to talk about the sectors where she sees the most promise.

She’ll also talk about the launch of GreenTech Noir, an organization that helps black professionals grow their career connections across clean energy, smart cities, transportation, infrastructure, environmental justice, and more.

