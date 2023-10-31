What not to do when getting your grocery startup off the ground with Abhi Ramesh from Misfits Market

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups.

This week Becca and Dom are joined by Abhi Ramesh, the founder and CEO at Misfits Market, the e-commerce site where customers can buy ugly or off-looking produce, meat or seafood in an effort to reduce food waste. Ramesh talked about:

How he launched Misfits out of his apartment and the pile of credit card debt he racked up in the process

What it was like for Misfits to acquire and integrate one of their competitors into the company

How he approaches running a logistics-heavy startup in a traditionally tough category

