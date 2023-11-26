What startup founders need to know about AI heading into 2024

Now that the OpenAI leadership saga has died down, startup founders building with AI can get back to work building the future. If that’s you, TechCrunch+ has a pile of notes, opinion pieces and forward-looking stories with your name on them.

Sure, TechCrunch+ is a lot more than AI-related coverage, but we are also going as deep as possible on artificial intelligence because everyone is building with, or on, it. And some cases — as we’ll see shortly — that can be part of the problem.

Here’s a short list of posts for AI founders looking ahead to 2024:

It’s busy out there! Stay up-to-date with us.

You can also keep up with TechCrunch+ on Twitter, and check out all our recent coverage here.