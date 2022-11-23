What Thanksgiving in Space Is Like for Astronauts Onboard the International Space Station

Check in with NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Josh Cassada, Nicole Mann, and JAXAFormed in 2003, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was born through the merger of three institutions, namely the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL) and the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA). JAXA performs various activities related to aerospace, from basic research in the aerospace field to development and utilization and is responsible for research, technology development, and launch of satellites into orbit, and is involved in advanced missions such as asteroid exploration and possible human exploration of the Moon.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata to learn more about what the holiday means to them – and get a look at what Thanksgiving in space is like!

Video Transcript:

Greetings from the International Space Station.

We, the members of Expedition 68, would like to wish you and your loved ones a happy Thanksgiving and also share with you why Thanksgiving is special to us here in space.

Here we are onboard the International Space Station, our home away from home.

Today, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the hundreds and thousands of people who support the human space program

And to our family and friends and all those following along with the mission. We are thankful that you’re able to be a part of Expedition 68 with us. It is the love of friends and family that helps make dreams come true.

Up here, we’re on Greenwich Mean Time, which means that for half the planet, we live in the future. So much so that we’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving on Tuesday this year and working a bit on Thursday.

But I think we’ll still have some time to catch some football and eat some great Thanksgiving fare.

Happy Thanksgiving.