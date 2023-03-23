WhatsApp introduces a new Windows client with better calling features

WhatsApp announced a new Windows client today with performance improvements and better calling features. The new version also supports multi-device sync so you can use WhatsApp even if your phone is switched off.

Mark Zuckerberg posted on his Instagram Channel about the announcement saying that the new Windows app enables end-to-end encrypted group calling.

The updated WhatsApp for Windows supports video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. The mobile app also allows group calls with similar limits. The company said it will increase the number of people allowed in a group call going forward. This makes it easier if you want to have a group call on your desktop.

WhatsApp has been concentrating on improving big screen experience since it announced multi-device linking — an ability to use one account across multiple devices.

In June, the company introduced a new Mac client in public beta with performance improvement for Apple Silicone-based systems. The Meta-owned messaging service is also testing a new version optimized for Android tablets.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp also announced two new group-related features. The first one will let admins scan through all requests for joining the group under the “Pending Participants” section. The second one will let you see shared groups in search results when you look for a name. Earlier, you had to go to a contact’s profile to look at common groups.