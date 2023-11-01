When does a startup know it’s time to spread its wings?

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we sit down with a guest, talk about their work and dive deep into the rest. Mary Ann and Alex invited ALIAVIA Ventures’ co-founder, Marisa Warren on the show. You may remember that we discussed ALIAVIA Ventures’ first fund the other week.

We went over a few key topics that we care a lot about:

The current state of venture investment in women.

Why the numbers aren’t changing, and what she thinks could make a difference.

When startups should target their second market, and how.

These themes are not as far apart as they may seem. ALIAVIA invests in startups based in the U.S. and Australia that have at least one female founder, and also helps their portfolio companies tackle new markets. It was a really interesting and fun conversation. Enjoy!