When the goals of PR and journalism don’t align

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

For our Wednesday show this week, Natasha and Alex hosted a PR roundtable. Yep, our promise back when Alex Konrad came on the program to chat funding rounds is being fulfilled. Here’s who joined us:

We had a few things to chat about, so we broke the show into a few sections:

Today’s PR world: The impact of COVID-19, burnout, what their work entails, and some tips for startups.

The evolution of client expectations, managing clients themselves, and burnout. Tech vs. Media: We chatted content marketing, sharing details with the press, and why the media never shares drafts of stories before they go out.

Frankly it was a very good time and a fun chat. Shoutout to our guests for arriving early and being very put together. May all podcast guests in the future learn from such efforts. One guest was even wearing a shirt with a collar! In 2021! We were impressed.

Recall that Equity is off the rest of the week so that we can recharge and retool a bit. Hugs!