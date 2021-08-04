 Press "Enter" to skip to content

When the goals of PR and journalism don’t align

By Bernice Clark on August 4, 2021

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

For our Wednesday show this week, Natasha and Alex hosted a PR roundtable. Yep, our promise back when Alex Konrad came on the program to chat funding rounds is being fulfilled. Here’s who joined us:

We had a few things to chat about, so we broke the show into a few sections:

  • Today’s PR world: The impact of COVID-19, burnout, what their work entails, and some tips for startups.
  • The sheer pace of news today: The evolution of client expectations, managing clients themselves, and burnout.
  • Tech vs. Media: We chatted content marketing, sharing details with the press, and why the media never shares drafts of stories before they go out.

Frankly it was a very good time and a fun chat. Shoutout to our guests for arriving early and being very put together. May all podcast guests in the future learn from such efforts. One guest was even wearing a shirt with a collar! In 2021! We were impressed.

Recall that Equity is off the rest of the week so that we can recharge and retool a bit. Hugs!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PDT, Wednesday, and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

Bernice Clark
