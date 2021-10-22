Where to focus your emissions-reduction efforts

Adapted from “Climate Positive Business: How You and Your Company Hit Bold Climate Goals and Go Net Zero,” by David Jaber, published this month by Routledge. Listen to our recent podcast interview here.

A handful of greenhouse gas-reduction actions have established costs and payback, such as solar and wind, where the hours of sun and speed of wind are known (or can be measured) for a given location, and the costs of installation are relatively fixed. Returns on investment into other actions depend on the context. How often is equipment operating? How much energy waste are we preventing? In exploring the best investment opportunities among these actions, two questions come up:

Where can we significantly reduce GHG emissions?

Where do we get the best GHG reduction bang for our buck?

Reduce significant GHG sources

Quantifying Scope 1/Scope 2/Scope 3 helps address the first question, pointing to where your largest GHG contributors are. What you don’t yet know is the impact of any actions, and whether an action will reduce emissions by 10 percent or 50 percent.

Pretend your emissions are those shown in the chart below. Scope 1 totals 6 percent of total emissions, Scope 2 is 22 percent and Scope 3 is the remainder. This chart also shows that you were able to collect electricity information from your supply chain, so it shows up in Scope 3 as well as in Scope 2. Electricity as a category across Scopes 2 and 3 represents 42 percent of total emissions, making it a prime candidate for reductions.

In gathering more details about the sites that use electricity, we can look at geography to help us prioritize further. Most fuels we use are location-agnostic in their GHG emissions. That is to say, burning a gallon of gasoline in the United States has the same footprint as burning that gallon of gasoline in Japan or in Sudan.

With electricity, the impact of using 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh) all depends on what goes into the grid in that area to make that kWh — coal, natural gas, hydro, renewables or nuclear — so not all electricity is created equally. Within different areas of the United States (“NERC sub- regions” in electric grid geek dialect, where the subregions reflect how electricity is managed and often span states), some electricity is cleaner than others, as illustrated and partially annotated in the EPA eGRID subregions map in the map below. In Canada, GHG intensity is reported by province, and in Europe, emission factors for electricity are reported by country.

The largest benefit of efficiency is seen in the dirtiest grids, where you avoid the dirtiest electricity. The dirtiest grids are tagged with the number corresponding to the pounds of CO2-equivalent generated for each MWh of electricity produced.

In the United States, grids in the upper Midwest, in the Rockies and on islands currently stand out, although grid cleanliness changes over time as the mix of energy sources shifts.

The best bang for your buck

It’s not enough to simply understand the magnitude of GHG impact. We also want to understand the financials to make informed investment decisions, leading us into the second question around bang for your buck.

Efficiency is commonly said to be the cheapest source of energy, freeing up energy to be used elsewhere instead of adding generation to provide energy. In addition, efficiency is the second action, after redesign, within the energy GHG reduction hierarchy presented earlier. Within efficiency, different measures have different ROI. Repairs such as plugging the leaks in an electricity-intensive HVAC system will generally have a great return. LED lighting and controls, if properly calibrated and commissioned, have historically shown quick paybacks in commercial buildings when replacing less efficient lighting.

So, projects such as lighting retrofits and HVAC repair in the dirtiest grids emerge as our lead opportunity. (I’m looking at you, Illinois–Missouri.) You can take a similar approach to your business. If you have several sites across the nation, geographic analytics around electricity can help you target facility improvements in terms of climate goals, although clearly other considerations such as facility age, equipment age and capital budgets should also come into play.

Several points of constraint in our fossil fuel use will take concerted effort to overcome. Electricity use is relatively simple to shift away from GHG-intensive coal and natural gas, as so many renewable energies are in the form of electricity, and thus, electrification of gas equipment is now a popular strategy. Building designers are getting the profession to a place where buildings can reliably be built net zero in a relatively affordable manner.

Other areas that require some creativity include: