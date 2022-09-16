Where’s the center of the startup world? Depends on which VC you ask

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa on backup, to talk through the biggest headlines.

We started with a look at the Figma-Adobe deal, worth some $20 billion. TechCrunch’s news coverage is here, and Alex has more notes here.

Deals of the Week: Maven, Patreon, and Modulous.

We also spoke about the Launch House issue, and what to make of the model, and management of the company. The conversation naturally landed us on just what community is.

From there, Europe! Which is seeing a wave a new venture funds, leading to some notable intra-continent competition.

And then we wrapped with a short note on the latest on the Twitter-Musk deal.

If you are coming to Disrupt, use the code “EQUITY” to save 15%. It makes us look good internally, and gets you a cheaper discount to our first Disrupt live show in the history of the podcast.

