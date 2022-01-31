Over the past six years, we’ve identified more than 180 individuals making their mark in corporate sustainability roles, as entrepreneurs, financiers, energy specialists, food systems disruptors, circular economy mavens, climate techies and more. Now, we’re looking for 30 more rising leaders to celebrate as the 2022 cohort of the GreenBiz 30 Under 30. Hence, the headline question: Who should be on the 2022 GreenBiz 30 Under 30 list?

The official definition of “leader” coalesces around a person’s ability to influence or inspire others. This quality, as we all know, doesn’t automatically correlate with someone’s title, experience or age. Leadership is about courage, conviction and a collaborative mindset. Witness the dramatic impact of the global youth climate movement, which has galvanized interest and actual progress more quickly in the past three years.

Early-career professionals are bringing that same energy, enthusiasm and evangelical spirit to the profession of sustainability, no matter their actual job description.

The official nomination form is embedded below. There’s no limit to the number of people you can nominate; and you should also feel free to nominate yourself, if you meet the qualifications and you can provide a reference. Please note: Anyone recognized on the 2022 list, which will be published in June, must have been born after June 13, 1992.

We seek diverse nominations, in the many senses of that term, including culturally, ethnically and geographically. We have much to learn from different perspectives.

Finalists will be contacted confidentially in the spring, after nominations close. The nominations deadline is midnight EST March 14.