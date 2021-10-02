Why did the Zoom-Five9 deal eat %#*& and die?

Hello friends and welcome to bonus Equity, the sort of podcast episode where you get even more chat for the same low price of zilch. We are here to ensure a high ROI for your podcasting dollar!

To cap the week off, Danny and Alex and Chris got together live on Twitter to chat through the demise of the Zoom-Five9 deal. Those of you who remember how recently the deal was announced are likely a little surprised — how did it fall apart so quickly? Well, a few reasons:

There could be inherent risk in all-stock transactions provided a rapidly-changing market.

It may be the case that Zoom simply did not bid enough for Five9.

And there’s a mix of anti-trust and national regulatory issues to the deal that never got fully hammered out.

So, you can pick your poison, even though the answer appears to be some of each above point.

Those of you who caught the Friday episode will wonder, and fairly, what the end of the Zoom-Five9 deal will have on other M&A activity. We talked about it.

That’s enough for now. Hit play and have a laugh with us. Thanks for sticking with the show!