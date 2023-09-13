Why does the digitalization of PV matter?

In its latest monthly column for pv magazine , the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) presents the added benefits of digitalized PV systems, which it will also discuss in two events planned for the upcoming EU-PVSEC conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Smartly blending the wealth of PV energy with the advanced features of inverters can maximize the benefits of PV systems, according to ETIP PV.

This year, the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) will organize two exciting parallel events at EU-PVSEC, which will take place from the 18th to the 22nd of September in Lisbon, Portugal.

“Smartly blending the wealth of PV energy with the advanced features of inverters can maximize the benefits of PV systems,” said Venizelos Efthymiou, Director of EPL Technology Frontiers, Cyprus and ETIP PV Member. “For instance, digitalized PV systems can significantly improve the availability of flexibility on the demand side and the interconnection of the grid on the supply side. I am highly motivated to share these thoughts with you, but also truly interested to hear your thoughts on how we can build more forward-looking concepts!”

The first parallel event will take place on Wednesday, the 20th of September. Named “Reliable and friendly integration of next-generation PV plants in EU Grids”, it will present innovations developed in European projects at SERENDI-PV, TRUST-PV, and ETIP-PV. Two core challenges will be discussed in two different sessions.

In the first session on “High PV integration into utility girds and markets” (from 15:15 until 16.30), Venizelos Efthymiou from EPL Technology Frontiers will talk on behalf of ETIP-PV on the topic of “Flexibility facilitating optimal high penetration of PV systems”. The second session on “Reliable and friendly integration of next-generation plants in EU grids” (from 17:00 to 18:30) will welcome speakers from SERENDI-PV and TRUST-PV only.

The second parallel event named “Data, AI, IoT: Opportunities and Challenges for PV Innovation” is organized independently by ETIP-PV and will take place on Thursday, 21st of September from 17:00 to 18:00 o’clock. This session will discuss the challenges and opportunities that arise from large data, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) in PV innovation.

The ETIP PV’s Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda (SRIA) provides a fundamental basis for this discussion. For instance, the discussion will cover the SRIA’s first challenge on the digitalization of PV manufacturing and systems, and the fourth challenge on aggregated energy and VPPs and interoperability in the communication and operation of RES smart grids. As such, this parallel event will outline how we can improve the reliability and penetration of PV energy systems via a more intelligent distribution, dependable and openly available forecasting tools, and improved efficiencies by integrating hybrid PV systems in DC networks.

Last, but not least, Peter Fath from RCT-Solutions, Konstanz, Germany, and a member of ETIP-PV will also talk on the topic of “PV manufacturing ecosystem in Europe” on Wednesday, 20th of September,

At 13:30 in Room 5A, Auditorium 4. This session will discuss the need for local European PV manufacturing, the role of research and innovation in the creation of a European supply and value chain, as well as the necessary measures to create competitive PV manufacturing in Europe.

Attending all of these events is only possible with a purchased ticket for EU-PVSEC. Additionally, the two above-mentioned parallel events require registration for logistics purposes, so hurry up to save your seats.

Where: EU-PVSEC in Lisbon, Room 5B (Auditorium 5)

When and which sessions: · September 20th, 15:15 to 18:30, “Reliable and friendly integration of next-generation PV plants in EU Grids”, register here · September 21st, 17:00 to 18:00 o’clock, “Data, AI, IoT: Opportunities and Challenges for PV Innovation”, register here.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.