Why this founder feels confident facing the economic downturn

This week we’re joined by Nikki Pechet who started Homebound to make home-building easier and more accessible after a wildfire ripped through Northern California and thousands of people were put on years-long waiting lists to get started building their homes. In this episode, she talks with Darrell and Jordan about creating an online flow that makes buying a home almost too easy, how her experience at Thumbtack helped her think through the labor logistics, and why she isn’t nervous about the impending economic downturn.

