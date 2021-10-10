Why TransitTech Is So Vital to Struggling Public Transportation Systems

Ride sharing has swept transportation systems over the last decade — bringing convenience, but also congestion, inequities, and political fights.

Now a new category of transportation networking is emerging: TransitTech.

It makes up a class of companies that are using tech to help maximize public transit systems. So what does TransitTech look like post-pandemic?

Tiffany Chu joins Katherine and Stephen this week to discuss the path forward for transit. Tiffany is the co-founder and CEO of Remix, which was recently acquired by Via for $100 million.

We’ll also dig into a new study from Carnegie Mellon University that shows Uber and Lyft are increasing external societal and environmental costs by up to 35% compared to personal car driving.

We’ll wrap up with a discussion about how transportation will play into upcoming legislation on climate and infrastructure.

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Bloom Energy. Bloom’s onsite energy platform provides unparalleled control for those looking to secure clean, reliable 24/7 power that scales to meet critical business needs. It eliminates outage and price risk while accelerating us towards a zero carbon future. Visit Bloom Energy to learn how to take charge today.

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Hitachi ABB Power Grids. What does your energy future look like? Look to Hitachi ABB Power Grids for the advanced energy technologies needed to deliver real outcomes — unlocking new revenue streams, maximizing renewable integration, and lowering carbon emissions. Learn more.