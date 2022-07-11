Will Mars be ruled by Elon Musks’ ever-growing brood? And other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast Managing I give you a rundown of the biggest stories in tech this week and sits down with TC writers for a deep dive into a few of them. In this episode, I talk with Zack Wittaker about Apple’s latest security feature, Lockdown Mode and Amanda Silberling about the end of former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani’s trial.

Please note, we recorded with episode before news of Elon’s attempt to terminate his deal to acquire Twitter broke. Read Taylor Hatmaker’s coverage here to stay up to date.

Articles from the episode:

Other news from the week: