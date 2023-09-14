Worcester Bosch launches new series of high-flow monobloc heat pumps

Compress 2000 AWF heat pump

Worchester Bosch has unveiled a new line of residential heat pumps. The UK heating products manufacturer said the new heat pumps can be used in small outdoor spaces, as well as new and existing buildings. They can also be cascaded up to six units and their sound levels are as low as 53 dB.

The new heat pumps are available in different versions, with output ranging from 4 kW to 30 kW.

The smallest device measures 717 mm x 1,295 mm x 400 mm. It reportedly has a heat output of 3 kW in colder climate conditions and 6 kW in lower-temperature applications and warmer climate conditions. The seasonal space heating energy efficiency is 102% for colder climates and 255% for lower temperature applications and warmer climates.

The largest device measures 1,577 mm x 1,120 mm x 400 mm. Its heat output is 30 kW in colder and warmer climate conditions. The seasonal space heating energy efficiency is 100% for colder climates and 212% for lower temperature applications and warmer climates.

All versions come with a seven-year product warranty.

“The Compress 2000AWF is a high flow temperature heat pump, making it a suitable solution for new build properties and renovations,” the company said. “One of the main benefits of the Compress 2000AWF is that it is fully customizable with simple and intuitive controls, meaning users can take full control of their home comfort levels while reducing their carbon footprint.”

