Work begins on world’s largest PV system on a stadium roof

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Meyer-Burger-Photovoltaikkraftwerk-Fussballstadion-SC-Freiburg-600×300.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Meyer-Burger-Photovoltaikkraftwerk-Fussballstadion-SC-Freiburg.jpg”>
From pv magazine Germany
German football club SC Freiburg has announced that a 2.4MW rooftop solar array is currently under construction on the roof of its Europa-Park stadium.
Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger Technology has provided its heterojunction panels for the project, which is claimed to be the world’s largest PV system built on a stadium roof to date.
The project was selected in a tender for commercial PV projects recently held by the German federal network agency and will be developed by Badenova Wärmeplus, SC Freiburg’s energy and environmental partner.
Popular content
Around 6,000 high-performance solar modules from Meyer Burger will be installed on a 15,000m2 roof area. Badenova Wärmeplus is investing around €2.3 million in the system, which it will operate over a 20-year period.
“In order to meet the high sustainability standards of the city of Freiburg and the sports club, as well as our own standards, we consciously rely on high-performance modules that are manufactured in Germany,” said Badenova board member Heinz-Werner Hölscher.
“This clearly puts us in the photovoltaic Champions League,” says Moritz Borgmann, chief commercial officer at Meyer Burger. “Solar energy offers a lot of potential to reduce emissions using already built-up areas, to become climate-neutral and to give climate protection more drive with a forward-looking technology – not only for soccer clubs.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine