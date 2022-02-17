Work begins on world’s largest PV system on a stadium roof

Around 6,000 solar modules from Meyer Burger will cover almost the entire roof area of the Europa-Park stadium.

German football club SC Freiburg has announced that a 2.4MW rooftop solar array is currently under construction on the roof of its Europa-Park stadium.

Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger Technology has provided its heterojunction panels for the project, which is claimed to be the world’s largest PV system built on a stadium roof to date.

The project was selected in a tender for commercial PV projects recently held by the German federal network agency and will be developed by Badenova Wärmeplus, SC Freiburg’s energy and environmental partner.

Around 6,000 high-performance solar modules from Meyer Burger will be installed on a 15,000m2 roof area. Badenova Wärmeplus is investing around €2.3 million in the system, which it will operate over a 20-year period.

“In order to meet the high sustainability standards of the city of Freiburg and the sports club, as well as our own standards, we consciously rely on high-performance modules that are manufactured in Germany,” said Badenova board member Heinz-Werner Hölscher.

“This clearly puts us in the photovoltaic Champions League,” says Moritz Borgmann, chief commercial officer at Meyer Burger. “Solar energy offers a lot of potential to reduce emissions using already built-up areas, to become climate-neutral and to give climate protection more drive with a forward-looking technology – not only for soccer clubs.”