Work starts on 45 MW of solar in Bosnia

Bosnia and Herzegovina had around 53 MW of grid-connected solar at the end of 2021, according to IRENA.

The government agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to Bosnia and Herzegovina has successfully pitched the municipality of Grude to Norwegian renewables company Greenstat.

Bosnia’s Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (Fipa) said last week that the Bergen-based developer has started working on the 45 MW Petjnik solar plant. Fipa said construction will begin in June, with panels to be installed from the first quarter of 2023. The site will be commissioned at the end of 2023.

Fipa said civil engineer GP Toming, based in Grude municipality, is working on the project with Greenstat. The government agency said the Norwegian business had been scouring Europe for 12 months before settling on Grude. It also described the project as “Greenstat’s first international investment,” but the Norwegian group actually owns a green hydrogen business in India.

Popular content

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that Bosnia and Herzegovina had 53 MW of grid-connected solar capacity at the end of 2021.