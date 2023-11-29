Workflow for integration of BIPV in historical buildings

Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Milan and the Polytechnic University of Marche in Italy have developed a workflow for the incorporation of BIPV into historical buildings.

Their approach combines architectural research practices with software object rendering and a choice protocol that involves different stakeholders. It also involves different fields of knowledge and the participation of heritage authorities, designers, and PV companies.

“The approach we have outlined is a technical workflow, making it applicable in all contexts, as it lacks references to specific countries,” researcher Rosa Agliata told pv magazine. “To apply this workflow in other locations than Italy, it is only necessary to refer to local regulations when establishing heritage-compatibility criteria.”

“For an improved accuracy, in addition to datasheets, consultation with the PV producers can be exploited to create the layouts specific for the PV interventions,” the researchers said. “The incorporation of realistic visualization allows for a pre-emptive evaluation of the aesthetic impact of the BIPV intervention. This enables early assessment and adjustment to maintain the building’s original values and appearances while minimizing any visual disruptions.”

Demonstrating the novel workflow in this case study, the research group highlighted its “positive implications in various aspects, including decision-making (e.g., promoting collaboration and interoperability), modeling (e.g., preemptive evaluation and reduction of impacts, PV component customization, and optimization), and data and process management (e.g., creating an all-in-one model for future assessments and operations).”

“Our next research might focus on the reversibility and disassembly aspects of flexible PV components,” said Agliata.