World Bank seeking advisers to assess feasibility of floating solar in Mexico

The World Bank Group has published an online tender on the Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) platform to garner expressions of interest for consultancy and feasibility studies for floating PV facilities at hydropower dams operated by national utility CFE in Mexico.

CFE currently operates 60 hydropower plants. Just under half of these water reservoirs are eligible for floating PV arrays.

According to the tender, the winning consultancy must demonstrate experience with floating PV technology, as well as knowledge of policy and regulatory standards in Mexico. The deadline for applications is Sept. 20.

Prospective teams must include at least two Spanish speakers, a leader with extensive understanding of floating PV design, and a technical expert with utility-scale solar experience. They must also include environmental experts with an understanding of water-focused projects, and an economist or financial analyst with experience in solar. In addition, at least one team member should have experience in policy, regulatory, legal and institutional issues related to renewable energy projects in Mexico.

The World Bank Group intends to fund the project as part of the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program. The scheme uses a multi-pronged approach to help low- to middle-income countries reduce poverty and boost gross domestic product through green energy solutions, state the tender documents.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Mexico had 9,026 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022.