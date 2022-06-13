Professor Mohsen Assadi (left), engineer Bjarte Hetlelid and doctoral fellow Reyhaneh Banihabib

Researchers at the University of Stavanger in Norway claim to have found a method that enables the operation of a gas turbine with pure hydrogen.

“We have set a world record in hydrogen combustion in micro gas turbines. No one has been able to produce at this level before,” said the research project’s coordinator, Mohsen Assadi.

The gas turbine generates heat and electricity, while also providing hot water for some laboratory buildings in the immediate area.

“In addition, surplus energy is supplied to power provider Lyse’s district heating and electricity grids,” the university said in a statement. “The goal is to produce electricity with zero CO2 emissions.”

The scientists acknowledged that the turbine has a slightly lower efficiency when it is operated exclusively with pure hydrogen. However, they also noted the advantages of using the green fuel without the need to build new infrastructure.

“First, a certain effort is required to ensure that existing gas infrastructure can handle hydrogen instead of natural gas,” they explained. “Second, this is about technology for energy conversion, that is, the turbine technology itself.”

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has partnered with the university on the project. It has provided a special combustion chamber for the micro gas turbine plant.

“We have contributed to technological adaptations of the fuel system and combustion chamber technology,” said Assadi



Looking forward, the researchers said they plan to investigate the limitations of the gas plant for hydrogen use, as well as ways to increase capacity.