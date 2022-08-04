World’s largest underground hydrogen storage project

Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development are set to begin construction on a 300 GWh underground storage facility in the US state of Utah. It will consist of two caverns with capacities of 150 GWh, to store hydrogen generated by an adjacent 840 MW hydrogen-capable gas turbine combined cycle power plant.

Aces Delta, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development LLC, plans to build an underground storage project with a capacity of 300 GWh in Delta, Utah.

Advanced Clean Energy Storage I, LLC recently won a $504.4 million loan guarantee from US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office for the construction of the storage facility. The project will store hydrogen generated by the Intermountain Power Agency’s IPP Renewed Project – an 840 MW hydrogen-capable gas turbine combined cycle power plant located in the area.

“The plant will initially run on a blend of 30% green hydrogen and 70% natural gas starting in 2025 and incrementally expand to 100% green hydrogen by 2045,” Aces Delta said in a statement.

US-based contractor WSP USA has secured an engineering, procurement and construction management contract (EPCM) to build the two underground hydrogen storage caverns, each with a capacity of 150 GWh.

“This stored green hydrogen becomes an energy reserve that can be released to produce fuel for electric power generation at any time,” said WSP USA.

Popular content

The storage caverns and the power plant will form the Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub, which Aces Delta says will convert renewable energy via 220 MW of electrolyzers to produce up to 100 metric tons of green hydrogen per day. The development of the project began in May 2019.

“Central Utah is the ideal location for this project, and Utah is a business-friendly state for projects like this,” said Craig Broussard, CEO of Magnum. “Magnum’s site adjacent to the Intermountain Power Project is positioned to take full advantage of existing regional electricity grid connections, fully developed transportation infrastructure, ample solar and wind development capacity, a skilled workforce currently transitioning away from coal, and, of course, the unique salt dome opportunity.”

Magnum Development also owns a domal-quality salt formation in the western United States and five operational salt caverns for liquid fuel storage.