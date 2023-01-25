World’s Longest Conveyor Belt System – 61 Miles Long

The conveyor belt helps transport an essential agricultural fertilizer from the remote reaches of Western Sahara to farmlands across the world.

On the western edge of the Sahara Desert, a 61-mile-long white line cuts across the sand. This conspicuous line is the world’s longest conveyor belt system, which traverses Western Sahara’s desert from the Bou Craa phosphate mine to the coastal town of El Marsa near Laayoune. The conveyor belt helps transport a critical mineral from remote parts of northern Africa to farmlands across the world, including in the United States.

Phosphorous is a fundamental element to all living things and forms the backbone of our DNADNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix. It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction. Nearly every cell in a person’s body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>DNA. It is also one of three key nutrients used in commercial fertilizers. Most of the phosphorous in these fertilizers comes from phosphate rock, which is mined predominately is China, Western Sahara and Morocco, and the United States.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Morocco and Western Sahara produce about 38 million metric tons of phosphate rock a year, which was 17 percent of global production in 2021. USGS also estimates that this region contains 70 percent of all known phosphate rock reserves on the planet.

White dust from chalky phosphate rock can be seen blowing from the belt structure in the image above, acquired on December 14, 2022, by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Terra satellite. The white dust helps the belt stand out from the beige and brown desert landscape.

The open pit mine and its conveyor belt, which carries 2,000 tons of phosphate rock an hour, is so conspicuous in the Sahara Desert that it has attracted the attention of astronauts on the International Space Station. An astronaut took a photograph (second image above) of the mine in 2018.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview. Astronaut photograph ISS056-E-32453 was acquired on June 16, 2018, with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a 1600 millimeter lens and is provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center.


