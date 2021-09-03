WTO dispute panel rejects China’s claims in CSPV import dispute with the U.S.

The WTO panel ruled on a dispute involving Trump-era tariffs on imports.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Imports-600×272.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Imports.jpg”>

From pv magazine USA

A World Trade Organization dispute panel rejected all four of China’s claims against the U.S. relating to safeguard measures that the Trump administration imposed on solar panels imported from Chinese manufacturers.

In reporting the news, the Bloomberg news agency said that China failed to establish that Washington’s safeguards against imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells were inconsistent with the WTO’s rules on the measures. The Geneva-based body issued its findings in a report.

Popular content

Trump announced in early 2018 four years of import caps and tariffs on panels after a certain amount was imported. That was in response to a trade suit filed in April 2017 by a bankrupt U.S. solar manufacturer that claimed it had been harmed by low-cost imports, mostly from Asia. The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed in October that year, paving the way for Trump’s decision.

To keep reading, please visit our US website.