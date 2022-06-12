WWDC stands for ‘wow what dank continuity’ and other TC news

On a very special episode of The TechCrunch Podcast this week, I’m joined by Apple Senior Director of Platform Product Marketing Kurt Knight, who talks us through some of the big updates Apple announced at its WWDC conference on Monday. Kurt specifically talks us through the big new changes to Apple’s Continuity suite of features which extend experiences across its devices – and the new FaceTime hand-off and Camera Continuity (which lets you use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac) in particular.

We also catch up with TC’s maestro of crypto Lucas Matney, who explains why a new prosecution against a high-profile former blockchain startup executive is making waves in the decentralized industry this week. He also fails once again to help me understand anything that’s going on over there.

As always, we’ve also got our rundown of the top stories on the site from this past week. The TechCrunch Podcast publishes weekly on Saturday mornings, and you can subscribe, rate and review in Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

