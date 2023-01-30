Yaskawa releases 25 kW inverters for rooftop PV

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Enewell-SOL-P3A-25kW-600×399.png” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Enewell-SOL-P3A-25kW.png”>
Japan’s Yaskawa Electric has developed new inverters for applications in commercial and industrial rooftop PV projects.
The Enewell-SOL P3A 25kW three-phase inverters are suitable for medium- or large-size rooftop projects and carports. At first, they will only be available in Japan, with orders starting from March 1, according to the manufacturer.
The wall-mounted inverters measure 875 mm x 525 mm x 300 mm and weigh 57 kg.
“It can reach an efficiency of up to 96%,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.
The devices have power outputs of 25 kW and built-in control functions for self-consumption. They also feature a natural air cooling system and a cloud gateway, and they are compliant with Japan’s grid code.
The inverters are part of a line that was launched in 2016. The line also includes products with power outputs of 4.5 kW and 10 kW.
Yaskawa is the parent of US-based inverter maker Yaskawa Solectria Solar.
