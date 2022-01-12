Yaskawa Solectria Solar unveils string inverter series for utility scale projects

The US manufacturer said the device has an efficiency of 99.0% and a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency of 98.5%. It has a size of 750x1125x390 mm and weighs in at 131.5 kg.

US-based inverter maker Yaskawa Solectria Solar has unveiled its new Solectria XGI 1500-250 string inverter series for large-scale PV power plants.

“These inverters are made in the US at Yaskawa America’s facilities in Buffalo Grove, Illinois,” the company’s Director of Product Management, Miles C. Russell, told pv magazine. “This new XGI 1500-250 series of inverters will be launched in the second quarter of this year, and we are selling these inverters in the US at this time.”

According to the manufacturer, its new interactive inverters feature higher power and industry-leading DC oversizing ratios from 2.0 – 2.86. “The flagship model, with its rating of 250 kW and 600 Vac 3-phase output, is joined by models with 480 Vac 3-phase output, and select models with user-adjustable reactive-power overhead,” it said in a statement.

The device has an efficiency of 99.0% and a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency of 98.5%. It has a size of 750x1125x390 mm and weighs in at 131.5 kg. It can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and a maximum power input voltage range of 860-1250 V.

The inverter is available in four versions that can operate with a maximum operating PV power of 179, 204, 230, and 255 kW, respectively. Their maximum output current is 210.5, 240.6, 216.5, and 240.6 A, respectively.

“Multi-inverter racks, factory assembled and tested, provide 1 – 2 MW power building blocks for large projects,” the manufacturer further explained. “In addition, the Solectria XGI 1500-250 inverters have undergone advanced cybersecurity analysis to ensure they are the most secure and reliable solar inverters in the industry.”